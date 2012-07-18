What's The Future Of TV Everywhere? Hear From Jeff Bewkes At IGNITION

It’s not often that consumers demand companies take their cash. But last month a devoted Game of Thrones fan started a website called, “Take My Money, HBO!“



The site encourages viewers to proclaim their willingness to forgo pirating content. It invites them to instead tweet an amount they would be willing to pay for a streaming-only HBO service. Such a service is currently unavailable, unless you’re already a TV subscriber.

“Take My Money” is just the latest gambit in the ongoing tussle between consumers, content providers and cable companies, whose intertwined future has been the subject of accelerating speculation since the rise of Hulu and Netflix, and the much-publicized “cord-cutting” trend whereby people forgo cable subscriptions entirely.

Will Web-only subscriptions become an option? Or will “TV everywhere,” which requires a subscription but then allows subscribers to access content across devices, become the order of the day? Alternately, how viable is it for content owners to offer content free online and make money from ads?

A vocal advocate of “TV Everywhere” has been Time Warner’s CEO and Chairman, Jeff Bewkes, who’s asserted that subscribers should be able to access content wherever and however they choose.

