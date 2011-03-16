"TV Everywhere Is Taking Over TV," Marty Roberts, Of Comcast's The Platform

Introduced in late 2009 by Comcast as a means for subcribers to get a selection of their cable offerings on PC’s and mobile devices, there are new, significant opportunities emerging around the technology.



According to Marty Roberts, VP of thePlatform, the Seattle-based Comcast unit, a leading online video platform company which is deeply involved with “TV Everywhere,” this will soon allow broadcasters to stream content directly to digital devices.

Moreover, he says that the technology works in in the reverse direction, by delivering digital offerings of broadcasters into the cable set top box. This is being implemented in Australia at Testra, Roberts explains.

He says “TV Everywhere is taking over TV.”

It will be interesting to see how this digital strategy is applied to the NBC digital properties which are now owned by Comcast.

We spoke last week at the Bloomberg Business Week Media Summit where he was a speaker.



Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.