TV Everywhere Is Exploding In The US

US TV And Cable Networks Are Increasing Their TV Everywhere Offerings (IHS)

Research firm IHS recently surveyed the current state of TV everywhere at the four major US TV Networks as well as at their premium cable network subsidiaries. IHS found that NBCUniversal is leading the pack in providing consumers access to TV content on smartphones and tablets, with 15 of its 18 channels having a TV Everywhere feature.

IHS also found that TV Everywhere is starting to expand beyond simply iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. High-growth platforms include Smart and connected TVs as well as video game consoles like Xbox.

For now, live TV streaming from a linear video feed is largely limited to in-home use, which explains the increased availability on smart TVs and game consoles. However, video-on-demand options remain the top consumer choice for on-the-go streaming via mobile devices.

By expanding their TV Everywhere features, TV networks and their premium network subsidiaries are bringing back a significant portion of their audience they may have lost thanks to the growing US consumer trend of cord cutting. TV Everywhere essentially lets hold onto their content distribution. Read >

Google and Facebook have agreed to a partnership in which Google will participate in Facebook’s ad platform, Facebook Exchange. (The Next Web)

Google stock hit $1,000 per share. (Mashable)

Mobile live TV platform Aereo will expand to Detroit soon, but announced it plans to be in 22 cities by the end of 2013. It is currently in 13 cities. (GigaOm)

Yahoo signed a photo hosting partnership back in February with Imgur. The partnership was never formally announced. Imgur announced last month that they receive 100 million unique visitors per month. (All Things Digital)

One in three Americans own a tablet, and one in four owns an e-reader, according to Pew. (Pew)

Lenovo will soon make an Android laptop. (The Verge)

Twitter will likely shut down its music app. (All Things Digital)

Apple has cut production on the iPhone 5C by 35% but has boosted iPhone 5S production 75%. (VentureBeat)





