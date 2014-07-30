TV Chef Manu Feildel Is Closing His Restaurant After Just Four Months Due To A Lack Of Customers

Chef Manu Feildel. Photo: Getty

Manu Feildel’s kitchen no longer rules.

Le Grand Cirque, the Melbourne restaurant he opened in March with Made Establishment, the restaurant group that also backs Masterchef judge George Calombaris, is closing next week, with poor patronage to blame.

The My Kitchen Rules judge told staff this afternoon that the restaurant will close on August 9. It follows the closure of his Sydney restaurant, L’Etoile, at the start of 2014, also due to a lack of customers.

In a statement, Made Establishment said

Unfortunately for everyone involved Le Grand Cirque wasn’t the success it was hoped to be.

For many different factors including low dining numbers, family commitments and increased media activity, collectively as business partners and friends it has been decided that it is the right move to close.



Feildel said the restaurant was “a long-held dream come true for me. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Le Grand Cirque received poor reviews from a number of critics, most notably The Australian’s John Lethlean, who described it as “not a fun place” adding that the food was “patchy — at best, solid; at worst, a disgrace”.

“Measured against any decent French bistro in any Australian capital, Le Grand Cirque just got eliminated,” Lethlean wrote, while The Age’s Larissa Dubecki described it as “a polite, middle-rung French bistro with polite, middle-rung French bistro food”.

It’s the second failure at the South Yarra building for Made, who previously had a Calombaris restaurant, Mama Baba, there.

A screenshot of the Le Grand Cirque website

