Kevin Spacey: TV And Film Industries Have A Lot To Learn From Netflix

‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey thinks the TV and film industry have a lot to learn from Netflix’s binge model.

When Netflix rolled out all 13 episodes of original series “House Of Cards” at once it flipped the pay-TV industry model on its head.



Rather than waiting weekly for a new episode to premiere, consumers were offered instant gratification with an entire season at their fingertips to offer the ultimate in viewing flexibility: the ability to watch when they want to and without the added commercials.

They were also presented with an altered way to discuss spoilers in television shows.

Almost instantaneously, conversation revolved around whether this would—and should—be the model for television to follow in the future.

While television and filmmakers won’t be copying Netflix’s model anytime soon, Kevin Spacey thinks execs should pay attention.

In an interview with Capitol File magazine, the “House of Cards” star shared how Netflix’s decision to roll out all 13 episodes of the series simultaneously is a game changer:

“It’s a real opportunity for the film and television industry to learn the lesson the music industry didn’t learn. Give the audience what they want, when they want it, in the form they want it in, at a reasonable price, and they’ll buy it.”

Though Netflix refuses to reveal how many people have viewed the series, the original programming doesn’t come cheap.

“House of Cards” is estimated to cost upwards of $4.5 million per episode. (To compare, most television series episodes cost under $4 million to produce. )

Kate Mara in ‘House of Cards.’

The big bet of releasing 13 episodes at once in February paid off.

Right now, Netflix is soaring. After its Q1 results came out, its stock shot up nearly 20%.

The site just launched another new series thriller “Hemlock Grove” which the company said was viewed by more globally in its debut weekend than “House of Cards.” The original series also rolled out all season episodes at once.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said earlier at a conference this year the company is simply evolving television in a way consumers want.

Later this year, the streaming site will launch the highly-anticipated return of Fox’s cancelled “Arrested Development,” a comedy from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan titled “Orange is the New Black,” and an original DreamWorks Animation series called “Turbo: F.A.S.T. (Fast Action Stunt Team)” inspired by an upcoming film.

Season 2 of “House of Cards” is currently filming 13 new episodes in Baltimore which are set to release simultaneously, according to Capitol File.

Read the full Capitol File interview with Spacey here.

