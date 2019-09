A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles this morning and local news anchors reacted to their shaking studios live on air.

CBSLA anchors remained seated and looked up as the setting began to rattle.

But the best reaction goes to KTLA, where the anchors rightfully hid under their desk.

Here is the clip:

