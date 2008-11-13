2009 TV Ad Spending: Even Worse Than You Thought

The Television Bureau of Advertising says local TV advertising revenues will be lower in 2009 than they previously thought. The really bad news is that the TBA already thought it was going to be a really bad year. Reports AdAge:



The trade group said today it now anticipates total spot TV ad revenue to fall 7% to 11% in 2009, down from a previous forecast of a 2% to 5% drop. Local spot revenue will fall between 4% and 8%, the TVB said, compared with its previous forecast of up 2% to down 1%. Meanwhile, national spot advertising is set to decline between 11.5% and 15.5% in 2009, the group said, down from a previous forecast of 7% to 10%.

