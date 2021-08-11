You can buy this entire village of 19th-century houses in Maine for $5.5 million – see inside

A 19th-century village in Maine has been listed on Zillow for $5.5 million. The 55-acre town known as the “TutHill” compound includes 9 residential homes, a church, and multiple barns and garages.

TutHill was originally created by local artist Kenneth Tuttle, who died in 2002. According to Anna Boucher, Tuttle’s daughter-in-law and the property’s listing agent, two of the buildings were transported to the compound on flatbed trucks.

After the property went viral on Twitter, many users commented that TutHill’s low price implied a potential haunting. Boucher said she’s lived on the property for years and has never experienced any supernatural experiences.

Boucher said Tuttle was in love with the architecture of antique houses, and that the village doubled as a passion project and profitable business. She lives in the main house with Tuttle’s son Nathan and rents out the remaining buildings to tenants.

Tuttle started his career as a house painter, then began selling antiques and started his own antique shop. “He just had this crazy idea in his head at one point in time that he wanted his own antique village,” Boucher told Insider.

While many social media users expressed concern over haunted spirits, Boucher said “If there were ghosts here, they would be a good kind.”

The property listing says the Maine village is “a true collector’s dream” and has “enough room to store all your favorite things while generating rental income.”

TutHill is located in Gardiner, a small town in Maine located approximately 15 minutes outside of Augusta, the state’s capital.

Boucher said her husband Nathan decided to sell the property because “he wanted a simpler life” than running the compound allowed.

The village is close to the main road, downtown area, and local schools. Gardiner is about one hour away from Maine’s southern coast, where many beaches are located.