YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around Italy On The $30 Million 'Tuscan Sun'

Alex Davies
yacht week tuscan sun luxury

Photo: International Yacht Collection

The 147-foot long ‘Tuscan Sun’ is currently in Fort Lauderdale, but there’s nowhere better to take it than the Italian coast.Built in 2006 and refit in 2012, the yacht flies the Cayman Islands flag and is powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 engines.

To get it to Italy, you’ll need to drop $29.5 million. But the voyage there will be one of total luxury.

Welcome aboard the 'Tuscan Sun.'

The yacht cruises at 12 knots and has a maximum speed of 17 knots.

The seating area behind the hot tub has a retractable awning for shade.

The hot tub is flanked by sun beds.

The water is heated, filtered, and sanitised by a below deck tank.

The entire area provides panoramic views.

The gym is forward of the skylounge.

The formal dining salon has room for all 12 guests.

There's also a table on the deck.

Along with another lounge area.

Toward the stern, there's a full service wet bar and a grill.

Inside the 'Tuscan Sun' is a large, comfortable living room.

It features a bar.

There's room for 12 guests, in six staterooms.

The twin berth guest cabins each have a separate bath.

The owner's suite has a king size bed, and his and her walk-in closets.

The master bath has a hot tub controlled by remote.

The nine crew members each have their own television with DirecTV, and internet access.

The captain has their own cabin, next to the radio room.

A Novurania tender, three Seadoos and a kayak come with the 'Tuscan Sun.'

Now for something a bit bigger.

DON'T MISS: Hang Out On The Enormous Sycara V For $739,000 A Week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.