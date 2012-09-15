YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around Italy On The $30 Million 'Tuscan Sun'

Photo: International Yacht Collection

The 147-foot long ‘Tuscan Sun’ is currently in Fort Lauderdale, but there’s nowhere better to take it than the Italian coast.Built in 2006 and refit in 2012, the yacht flies the Cayman Islands flag and is powered by twin Caterpillar 3512 engines.



To get it to Italy, you’ll need to drop $29.5 million. But the voyage there will be one of total luxury.

