An entire 154,139 square-foot Italian castle is on the market for $32 million

The Italian housing market is flooded with historical buildings that owners no longer want to pay taxes on or keep up, according to Curbed.

Fortunately, the upside to this comes in the form of a giant Italian castle brand new to the market.

There’s never been a better time to fulfil your dreams of owning 1556-acres of pristine Tuscan countryside in northern Italy with a 12th century castle on it. Just $US32 million nets you a 115-bedroom castello, with an olive grove, vineyard and rooms updated in the 18th century.

Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

