HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuscan Castle Can Be Yours For $US16 Million

This may be your one opportunity to own a castle in Tuscany.

The 16th-century Castello di Magona in Livorno, Italy, is now on the market for $US16 million through Sotheby’s International Realty. The home was built in 1529 and was formerly owned by Leopoldo II, Grand Duke of Tuscany, according to Architectural Digest (via Curbed).

The 29,909-square-foot castle sits on 10 acres and has views of the Mediterranean Sea and Elba Island, along with the beautiful Tuscan countryside. Inside the home, special features include hand-painted frescoes, intricate ceilings and floors, and even some suits of armour.

A circular driveway leads up to this gorgeous 16th-century castle, which sits on 10 acres.

The entryway to the home is covered in ivy.

The decor in this room actually resembles that of a medieval castle.

The patterned walls and ceiling in this sitting area make the room feel very busy.

The living room has a painted coffered ceiling and a massive fireplace, which make the space feel especially elegant.

This incredibly long dining table can fit 20 people comfortably.

These suits of armour are awesome, but would probably scare you in the dark.

This large bedroom has plenty of seating and two armoires for storage.

This bedroom is more simple, but still spacious.

An original hand-carved staircase leads down to the pool, which is tucked among the trees.

Nothing beats this incredible view of Tuscany, the Mediterranean, and Elba Island.

