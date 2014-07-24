HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tuscan Castle Can Be Yours For $US16 Million

This may be your one opportunity to own a castle in Tuscany.

The 16th-century Castello di Magona in Livorno, Italy, is now on the market for $US16 million through Sotheby’s International Realty. The home was built in 1529 and was formerly owned by Leopoldo II, Grand Duke of Tuscany, according to Architectural Digest (via Curbed).

The 29,909-square-foot castle sits on 10 acres and has views of the Mediterranean Sea and Elba Island, along with the beautiful Tuscan countryside. Inside the home, special features include hand-painted frescoes, intricate ceilings and floors, and even some suits of armour.

