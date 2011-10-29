THE DOWNLOAD: How Turntable Became The Startup Everyone Is Addicted To In Just Four Months

Group music listening service Turntable that rose from the ashes of Stickybits is the company everyone is buzzing about.



The startup is only four months old but it caught the eye of investors right at the very beginning, and the founders even had their pick of which VCs they want to work with.

Watch below our exclusive interview with co-founder Seth Goldstein who tells us how Turntable became an overnight success after a couple of tweets and Facebook updates.

Check out Seth Goldstein discussing who profits from socializing content and real-time data at IGNITION, Business Insider’s conference on the future of media. It’s taking place on November 30-December 1 in NYC and tickets are still available.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



