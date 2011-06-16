Turntable.fm + Google TV Is Awesome

I am pretty sure that I’m the lone Google TV fanboy. I love the ability to merge the television with Google Chrome … and to eventually lay the Android marketplace atop it (currently there are core apps like Pandora, Netflix, etc).



I give Google TV a better shot to amass great content and better UI than I do the hardware manufacturers (I have never used the Samsung or Sony appstores that come preinstalled on the TVs).

Anyhow, here is another example of why I love Google TV: load Turntable.fm (http://www.turntable.fm) and your friends can share / DJ music throughout your home. And since:

your TV is likely the home’s largest screen

your TV is probably connected to your home’s best speakers

and your TV probably sits in an open, social area

It’s an excellent, optimal experience!

Haven’t tried Turntable.fm yet? Here’s a couple nice recaps:

TechCrunch: The New Early Adopter Addiction: Turntable

SAI: The Exclusive Music Site That Already Has Entrepreneurs Buzzing

Andrew Machado (super-fan): Turntable.fm – The Future of Music

Read more posts on RyanSpoon.com »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.