Turntable.fm + Google TV Is Awesome

I am pretty sure that I’m the lone Google TV fanboy. I love the ability to merge the television with Google Chrome … and to eventually lay the Android marketplace atop it (currently there are core apps like Pandora, Netflix, etc).
I give Google TV a better shot to amass great content and better UI than I do the hardware manufacturers (I have never used the Samsung or Sony appstores that come preinstalled on the TVs).
Anyhow, here is another example of why I love Google TV: load Turntable.fm (http://www.turntable.fm) and your friends can share / DJ music throughout your home. And since:
- your TV is likely the home’s largest screen
- your TV is probably connected to your home’s best speakers
- and your TV probably sits in an open, social area
It’s an excellent, optimal experience!
Haven’t tried Turntable.fm yet? Here’s a couple nice recaps:
- TechCrunch: The New Early Adopter Addiction: Turntable
- SAI: The Exclusive Music Site That Already Has Entrepreneurs Buzzing
- Andrew Machado (super-fan): Turntable.fm – The Future of Music
Read more posts on RyanSpoon.com »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.