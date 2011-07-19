Here's A Ridiculously Cool Way To Unlock Your Door Via Text Message

Billy Chasen, one of the co-founders Turntable.fm, has a unique system for keeping his startup’s office locked and secure.



Instead of keys, Chasen rigged the office’s lock to be opened by sending a text message to a special number. No keys necessary. Looks like that cool $7.5 million in funding is good for a little real-world innovation too.

Take a look at the video to see the lock in action:

