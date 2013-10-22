Turns Out You Can Get Bigger Burrito Portions At Mad Mex In Australia Using The Tips For Chipotle

On the right, a standard burrito. Left, a naked burrito following all the tips.

Last week Business Insider carried a story on how to get large portions at US fast food chain Chipotle, and it went a bit viral. Who doesn’t like excellent lunch value?

The closet thing Australia has to Chipotle is Mad Mex (or Guzman Y Gomez, but there’s not one of those near our office). So we tried to apply the tips here, to see if they worked.

Business Insider’s 10 minute investigation revealed that that you do get slightly more food by following using these simple tricks. (Ed’s note: We left some of the original points out, as they don’t apply.)

Smile at your server

We smiled, a lot. Though as a regular customer, this tip did not — on this occasion — have much of an effect.

Get a burrito bowl

This is key. Here its called a Naked Burrito, but it’s the same thing. You get everything in a box instead of wrapped in a tortilla.

Ask for two different proteins, for example, half chicken and half steak

Many fast food restaurants will think they are giving you half-and-half, but human error makes it likely you’ll get a 3/4 helping of each. When we tried it, the server was pretty Johnny-on-the-spot though with his sizing. An asset to the company.

Get the guacamole on the side

The original article said this would mean you ended up with more. Again, as a regular customer, in our experiment it may have resulted in us getting less. Our bad.

Finally, timing is important

It definitely felt like this helped. If you go before or after the lunch rush, at the very least your smile will be more noticed.

So, after a detailed investigation, here are the results:

You can read the original Business Insider article here, which was put together with the help of Quora user James Pan.

Below, there’s also a video put together by our friends in New York comparing how much more Chipotle you get if you ditch the tortilla and go for the bowl.

