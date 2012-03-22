HEDGE FUND RECRUITER: If You Come From This Fund, No One Else Will Want You

Having investing experience with Bridgewater—arguably the largest and most successful hedge fund in the world—should mean the opening of many employment doors in the financial industry.



Right?

Not so much, according to one hedge fund recruiter who has dealt with employees of Bridgewater. He told Business Insider that despite Bridgewater’s high returns and brilliant reputation in the industry, they don’t produce individuals that are appealing to most funds hiring these days.

These days, candidates with quantitative experience are in high demand, but firms hiring for those positions are not impressed when they see Bridgewater as the latest employer, the recruiter said.

The issue seems to be that the trading models at Bridgewater are considered to have been perfected, so there’s not much progress or innovation to be made, the recruiter said.

Also consider: The firm’s culture is so unique that employees are pretty much moulded for Bridgewater. People have told us that culture is really important to recruiting at Bridgwater before, when you interview there they want to make sure your personality will fit in. But if you fit in there, the question is, will you fit in anywhere else?

“No doubt a Bridgewater fundie has an impressive academic/tech background, but Bridgewater does not make someone more compelling than someone with equal background coming out of a Credit Suisse fund, a small quant fund or even academia,” he added.

The recruiter said it is also harder for head hunters to track down Bridgewater employees because of the firm’s secrecy and former Bridgewater employees also tend to not continue working in financial industry after they leave the firm—factors that may also contribute to why we rarely hear of those who have gone on to greater heights and fame after Ray Dalio’s tutelage.

That cultural aspect of the firm does seem to help out some who seek ventures outside of finance. Remember when we happened upon the tale of Kathleen O’Grady, Dalio’s former personal assistant? O’Grady, who is currently a life coach based in North Carolina, said she she said learned more in 6 months with Dalio than most people learn in a lifetime.

