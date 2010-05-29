Mud Now Gushing Madly: Watch The Video Right Here All Weekend

Operation Top Kill has been suspended since 2:30 a.m. on Friday, an anonymous technician tells the New York Times.



We’re not sure how bad this could be, and BP’s press office clearly gives very little guidance.

BP spokesman Graham McEwen told us the live cam won’t show anything valuable because “those kind of procedures are happening in the blowout preventer, and you can only see the outside of the blowout preventer.”

That said, let us know what you see.



