Turns Out The Taliban Burn Korans Too

In February of this year American troops working at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan burned dozens of their prisoners Korans.Though the Taliban was quick to use the event to inspire locals to kill U.S. troops, it now appears the Islamist militant movement burns Korans as well.



Though it is the holy book of Islam, U.S. troops at Bagram prison found inmates were scribbling coded messages to one another in the books margins and destroyed them.

Afghan outrage was immense and sparked protests throughout the country; calling into question U.S. policy and troop performance. The Taliban was quick to funnel the fury into attacks on U.S. servicemembers and two were killed, and four more injured in the days that followed.

Khaama Press from Afghanistan now reports the Taliban are not above burning Korans either when it furthers their agenda. In this case, the agenda was burning a local school to the ground in northeastern Nuristan province.

When Taliban militants razed the school they burned various Muslim religious texts and 300 Korans.

Locals were equally as outraged as when the Americans had committed the affront, with 500 locals taking to the streets in protest.

The protests were likely shorter lived, however, as the province is said to be in terror since the Taliban returned earlier this year.

