Turns Out Miley Cyrus And The Jonas Brothers Are Killing Disney's Movie Biz

We’ve been talking about Disney’s kiddie money machine a lot these days, but it stating to look more and more like the company should keep its tweeny-bopper stars on the small screen and focus its movie business on things grown-ups might want to watch.

The company’s movie division was the prime culprit in last quarter’s debacle and though the box office receipts of the Miley’s latest were surprisingly good, she can’t be the biggest hitter in Disney’s lineup.The Jonas Brothers’ movie has proven a financial disappointment, but maybe the company’s not paying them much anyway.

One analyst said the Disney has hit a creative “dry patch” but a Bloomberg News story should have shareholders worried about the dought extending even longer because it is so stuck on making family-friendly movies that a blockbuster is proving elusive.

The strategy is faltering. In a record year for the U.S. box office, with sales soaring 14 per cent, Disney’s ticket revenue from a slate that includes cable TV stars Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers was up 4.2 per cent to $332.5 million as of May 14, according to Box Office Mojo LLC, which tracks receipts. News Corp.‘s Fox leads with $640.6 million.

