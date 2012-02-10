Turns Out Michelle Obama Didn't Blow $50K On Lingerie, The Telegraph Issues A Groveling Apology

The Telegraph reported last week that Michelle Obama had spent $50,000 on Agent Provocateur lingerie, giving a significant boost to their profits.



The story seemed too good (or too bad) to be true.

Turns out, it isn’t:

Further to our article “First Lady’s luxury buys boost Agent Provocateur” (Jan 30), we would like to make clear that the “shopping spree” involving Her Highness Sheikha Moza and Michelle Obama that we referred to in fact never occurred, and that Her Highness has never been shopping with Mrs Obama, at Agent Provocateur or otherwise, and has never sought to have any part of New York closed off to enable her to shop undisturbed. We apologise for the distress and embarrassment this article caused.

The Telegraph has even broke all the links to their “original story“. Pretty pathetic.

