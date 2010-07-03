Turns Out, Elin Is Getting A Mere $100 Million From Tiger Woods

Photo: The Herald: www.heraldsun.com.au

What, you thought Elin was going to take home a monster, $750 million haul from her divorse with Tiger?Turns out it won’t be so rich after all.



TMZ:

We’re told his net worth is somewhere between $500 and $600 million.

Sources say Elin will receive child support, but we do not know the specific amount.



As for the $100 million figure … this is not speculation … it comes from sources with direct knowledge of the property settlement agreement.

