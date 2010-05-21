It's Official: BP Has Been Massively Lowballing Its Leak Estimate

BP has been sticking to its 5,000 barrels a day estimate of the Deepwater leak (which was already a revision of its 1,000 barrels a day estimate).



But yesterday, when BP triumphantly claimed to be collecting 5,000 barrels a day with the siphon, savvy readers might have checked the Deepwater live cam or considered that BP had installed a siphon at only one of two leaks.

Clearly it’s leaking a hell of a lot more.

BP has admitted their estimate was low but has not provided a new estimate. BP lawyers are well aware that a low estimate of the leak size could save the company millions in court, according to McClatchy.

Assuming the leak is closer to 95,000 barrels a day, here’s 8 Incredible Things We Could Have Done With All That Oil

