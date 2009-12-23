Turns Out Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Are A Bunch Of Rude Un-Folksy Jerks

This is pretty funny. It seems Warren Buffett’s folksiness does not rub off on the people who idolize him.



Felix Salmon: Warren Buffett probably won’t be particularly happy with Mattathias Schwartz’s cover story in the latest Harper’s, behind a subscription firewall here. It’s another pilgrimage-to-Omaha story, but this one has a twist: Schwartz finds that Buffett’s folksy wisdom really isn’t the slightest bit contagious.

Among the pilgrims are RJ Meurer Jr, a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley who storms into Buffett’s barber with his entourage, telling the Brazilian man getting a shave that “You got to get out. We got this barbershop booked.” Or there’s Matt Kelley, a Chicago public-school teacher, who failed at trading in and out of a single Berkshire B share at the same time as conspiring to lose $200,000 of his $150,000 net worth trading on margin; he eventually maxed out his credit card to continue to make leveraged bets.

But Schwartz saves the worst for last, when he finds Talia Eisenberg, along with her father’s girlfriend, getting thrown out of an Omaha bar for being drunk. Talia is the daughter of Robert Eisenberg, who himself is the son of an early investor in Berkshire.

Amusing, but it’s also very easy to cherry pick individuals.

We’ve been to Omaha for the annual shareholders meeting (disclosure: we own a single b-share), and came across several extremely friendly people, that obviously idolized Buffett’s style.

Any large group is just going to be a mix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.