Turning Left Pays Off For MSNBC, NBC News

Two years ago, MSNBC execs decided to turn the network more opinionated and politically leftward. It's paying off.



MSNBC is up from 341,000 daily viewers in February 2007 to 471,000 last month.

With MSNBC making up the biggest chunk, NBC News accounted for 13% of NBC Universal’s profits, or $400 million in 2008.

MSNBC’s success was just part of a very flattering overview of NBC’s news business in today’s New York Times.



The rest:

With about 9.5 million “Nightly News” viewers, NBC beat ABC and CBS each of the last 20 weeks.

In fact, news division president Steve Capus says NBC’s “Nightly News” is kicking so much rear that the network is considering expanding the broadcast to an hour

Combine NBC News, MSNBC and MSNBC.com with Weather Channel, CNBC and Telemundo and profits news generates for NBC Universal jumps to $775 million — or about 25% of the GE subsidiary’s total profits.

