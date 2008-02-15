TurnHere, With Funding, Now Here

Short-form video producer TurnHere is opening a New York office and staffing it with veterans of HBO, Simon & Schuster and TheNewsMarket. The Emeryville-CA based company, which manages a network of 3,500 freelance videographers in 40 countries, took a $7.5 million investment from Venrock and Hearst Interactive Media last week.

TurnHere uses its freelance network to create low-cost how-to videos; it has produced video for Williams Sonoma, CitySearch, CondeNet and virtual book tours for Stephen King and Jimmy Carter. The New York office is targeting media, book publishing and travel industries. New staffers include Claire Israel, former digital content director at Simon & Schuster, Andrew Bennett, former producer at HBO, and Meg Crumbine, a video communications specialist from TheNewsMarket.



