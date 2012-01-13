Turntable.fm Founder Is "Flattered" By Facebook Imitation

Seth Goldstein and Billy Chasen cofounded TurnTable.

Photo: Realtime Report and ebayink via Flickr

We emailed Billy Chasen, a co-founder of Turntable.fm, earlier today to see what he thought of Facebook’s new listen with friends feature.Here’s what he said:



I’m flattered Facebook was inspired by turntable.fm and created a listen together feature. I look forward to seeing how they interpret what social music means as we seem to have different core philosophies about it (such as the importance of discovering new music from strangers and not just friends).

