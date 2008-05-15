Turner (TWX) To Advertisers: We're Just Like The Web

Time Warner’s (TWX) Turner Networks says its found a way to do on TV what has been de rigeur on the Web for a decade: contextual ad targeting.



At Turner Entertainment’s upfront presentation for advertisers this morning, network execs described a system it has spent a year developing called TVinContext. What can it do? Turner sales EVP Linda Yaccarino says it can do amazing things, such as place an ad for allergy medication after the scene in “Hitch” when Will Smith’s face balloons during an allergic reaction, or place an ad for eHarmony.com after a love scene.

The service is available on Turner networks TNT, TBS, and TruTV, but we don’t have details yet on how it’s supposed to work. Advertisers already buy shows they consider compatible with products–that’s why your evening newscast is full of pharmaceutical ads and sports are full of beer ads. So this is incremental, and one of a barrage of gimmicks the networks are trying during upfront week to get advertisers excited about TV.

Presumably, this would only be relevant for the first ad during a commercial break, and advertisers are already paying a premium for that. Question: how much more would that spot be worth if delivered right after relevant content?

