Turner Is Close To Buying Bleacher Report For $200 Million

These are two of the Bleacher Report cofounders

Photo: Valley Girl Show

Turner, Time Warner’s cable network, is in the final stages of buying Bleacher Report for $200 million, All Things D’s Peter Kafka reports.Bleacher Report is a network of sports sites built on content contributed by freelancers and users. It’s headed by ex-Yahoo, CEO Brian Grey.



In April, we reported that Turner had taken a look at Bleacher Report and walked away.

Kafka says the companies returned to talks this Spring and “haven’t agreed on final terms, but are now negotiating exclusively and have agreed on a price.”

In April, Bleacher Report CEO Brian Grey told us: “Our focus is building this business, a great consumer experience in sports digital media.”

Turner is a busy aquirerer! Last week, we reported it audited Mashable’s books in preparation of an acquisition.

