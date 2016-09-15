Every 'Star Wars' movie is coming to TV in massive $200 million deal

Disney ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Turner, which owns TBS and TNT, has bought the rights to all 1o films in the “Star Wars” franchise, including “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” as well as the episodes following “Force Awakens” that are yet to be released.

According to a press release on Wednesday, TNT will begin airing the original six “Star Wars” films over six consecutive nights, starting Tuesday, September 20.

TNT is set to premiere last year’s blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in early 2018, followed in 2019 by this year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Deadline reported that the deal cost Turner an estimated $200 million.

In addition, Turner owns the rights to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the 1977 film that started the franchise, through a separate deal with 20th Century Fox. That makes Turner the only company with basic cable rights to all 11 titles in the collection.

Here’s a schedule for the upcoming marathon on TNT:

Tuesday, September 20

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

11 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

Wednesday, September 21

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

11:05 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

Thursday, September 22

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

11:05 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

Friday, September 23

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: A New Hope”

10:45 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Saturday, September 24

10:45 a.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

1:45 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

4:55 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10:45 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

Sunday, September 25

5:15 a.m. “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

8:15 a.m. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

11:20 a.m. “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

2:25 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: A New Hope”

5:10 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

8 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

11 p.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

2 a.m. (ET/PT) — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

