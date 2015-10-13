Turner Broadcasting names Jamie Friend as new CFO of its European division

Jamie Friend is the new CFO of Turner Broadcasting System Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). His new role starts on November 1.

Friend currently serves as vice president of corporate strategy and insights for Turner EMEA.

In his new role, Friend will be responsible for a diverse portfolio that includes Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN International, TNT, TruTV and TCM, and others.

Friend will be based in London. He will report directly to Aksel van der Wal, CFO of Turner International.

“Jamie’s wealth of industry knowledge, M&A experience, and strategic insight make him the perfect fit for this role,” Aksel van der Wal told Broadband TV News.

“His astute business expertise and innovative thinking are a powerful combination in the fast-changing media landscape,” he adds.

Prior to his current role at Turner EMEA, Friend worked at Arqiva where he was head of strategy for digital platforms. He also worked at The Walt Disney Company and other companies in senior strategy and business development roles.

