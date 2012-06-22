ESTATE OF THE DAY: With This $18 Million Las Vegas Mansion, You Can Avoid The Strip Altogether

The address says it all: Paradise Road.The Mansion at Turnberry Place is an exquisite private residence right off of the Las Vegas strip. The 80,000-square-foot Goliath home is on sale for $18 million.

With 10 bedrooms, more than 20 bathrooms, two restaurant-grade kitchens, a discothèque nightclub, a piano bar, a cigar room, a ballroom, private dining room with wine cellar, gentleman’s spa and salon, a ladies spa and salon, a championship tennis facility, an indoor swimmer’s pool, an outdoor resort pool, who needs to go to the strip?

Welcome to The Mansion at Turnberry Place.

With a staircase like that, you can make a royal entrance.

The house has Mediterranean-influenced Old World touches throughout.

The dining room makes you feel like you're at a knight's table.

Hold a banquet in your personal restaurant.

This lounge is pretty swanky.

Do you come here often?

There's a wine cellar and a grotto in the house.

Choose this room for a more intimate dining experience.

The hard wood flooring glistens.

We love the arched ceilings.

You could throw a huge party in here.

One of the two restaurant-grade kitchens.

This looks like a museum.

One of the 20 bathrooms.

There's an office complex within of the compound.

If your elliptical breaks, don't worry there's another!

The workout options are endless.

The indoor pool looks like a Roman bath.

There's an outdoor pool, too.

No, you're not at a hotel.

The mansion sits on three acres of land.

There's even a tennis court.

