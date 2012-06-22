ESTATE OF THE DAY: With This $18 Million Las Vegas Mansion, You Can Avoid The Strip Altogether

Photo: Sothebys International Realty

The address says it all: Paradise Road.The Mansion at Turnberry Place is an exquisite private residence right off of the Las Vegas strip. The 80,000-square-foot Goliath home is on sale for $18 million.



With 10 bedrooms, more than 20 bathrooms, two restaurant-grade kitchens, a discothèque nightclub, a piano bar, a cigar room, a ballroom, private dining room with wine cellar, gentleman’s spa and salon, a ladies spa and salon, a championship tennis facility, an indoor swimmer’s pool, an outdoor resort pool, who needs to go to the strip?

