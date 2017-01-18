Turnbull seeks report on how the emails of Australian MPs were compromised in the Yahoo hack

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has ordered an investigation into the compromising of Australian MP’s emails in the massive Yahoo hack.

Those affected include social services minister Christian Porter, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews, Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, opposition health spokesperson Catherine King and Liberal senator Cory Bernardi, according to the ABC.

Turnbull will ask his cyber security adviser to investigate how the private email accounts of thousands of government officials were among the among the one billion obtained by hackers.

“Well I’ve seen the names in the paper. I’ll obviously get a report from my cyber security adviser,” Turnbull said in an interview with Steve Austin on ABC Radio Brisbane.

“The leak or the account details related to accounts in 2013 – so that may well have been before the Coalition was elected in 2013 – and of course it begs the question as to whether those accounts, what was in those accounts and clearly in terms of classified government information can only be transmitted or used on approved government communication systems.

“Based on what I have seen it would be very unlikely that – referring to the politicians involved that I’ve seen – that there would be security issues but we don’t take any of this stuff lightly or complacently and I’ll be getting a report on this from my cyber adviser Alastair MacGibbon.”



