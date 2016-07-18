Here is the new Turnbull government ministry

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced his new ministerial team today following the July 2 election.
Here it is:
Prime Minister
The Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP
Minister for Indigenous Affairs
Senator the Hon Nigel Scullion
Minister for Women
Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash
Cabinet Secretary
Senator the Hon Arthur Sinodinos AO
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Public Service
Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Counter-Terrorism
The Hon Michael Keenan MP
Minister Assisting the Cabinet Secretary
Senator the Hon Scott Ryan
>Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Cyber Security
The Hon Dan Tehan MP
Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister
Senator the Hon James McGrath
Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation
The Hon Angus Taylor MP
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources
The Hon Barnaby Joyce MP
Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources
Senator the Hon Anne Ruston
Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister
The Hon Luke Hartsuyker MP
Minister for Foreign Affairs
The Hon Julie Bishop MP
Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment
The Hon Steven Ciobo MP
Minister for International Development and the Pacific
Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment
The Hon Keith Pitt MP
Attorney-General
(Vice-President of the Executive Council)
(Leader of the Government in the Senate)
Senator the Hon George Brandis QC
Minister for Justice
The Hon Michael Keenan MP
Treasurer
The Hon Scott Morrison MP
Minister for Revenue and Financial Services
The Hon Kelly O’Dwyer MP
Minister for Small Business
The Hon Michael McCormack MP
Minister for Finance
(Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate)
Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann
Special Minister of State
Senator the Hon Scott Ryan
Minister for Regional Development; Regional Communications; Local Government and Territories<; Rural Health/strong>
Senator the Hon Fiona Nash
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport
(Deputy Leader of the House)
The Hon Darren Chester MP
Minister for Urban Infrastructure
The Hon Paul Fletcher MP
Minister for Defence
Senator the Hon Marise Payne
Minister for Defence Industry
(Leader of the House)
The Hon Christopher Pyne MP
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs; Defence Personnel
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC
The Hon Dan Tehan MP
Minister for Immigration and Border Protection
The Hon Peter Dutton MP
Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection
The Hon Alex Hawke MP
Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science
The Hon Greg Hunt MP
Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science
The Hon Craig Laundy MP
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia
Senator the Hon Matt Canavan
Minister for Health and Aged Care; Sport
The Hon Sussan Ley MP
Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care
The Hon Ken Wyatt AM MP
Assistant Minister for Rural Health
Dr David Gillespie MP
Minister for Communications; Arts
(Manager of Government Business in the Senate)
Senator the Hon Mitch Fifield
Minister for Employment
Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash
Minister for Social Services
The Hon Christian Porter MP
Minister for Human Services
The Hon Alan Tudge MP
Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services
The Hon Jane Prentice MP
Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs
Senator Zed Seselja
Minister for Education and Training
Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham
Assistant Minister for Vocational Education and Skills
The Hon Karen Andrews MP
Minister for the Environment and Energy
The Hon Josh Frydenberg MP
