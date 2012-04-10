How To Turn Your Tax Refund Into A Nest Egg

Jill Krasny

American workers’ fear about having enough money to sustain their lifestyles in retirement is running high, leading some boomers to put it off altogether

But with tax season in full swing, reconsidering how we plan to put those refunds to use might just be the ticket to a healthier nest egg. 

Here, H&R Block takes a look at our attitudes surrounding retirement and provides 10 steps to size up what you need to do now to make sure you’ll get by in your golden years. 

Take a look at the graphic below: 

tax refund, infographic, nest egg

Photo: H&R Block

