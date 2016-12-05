Turn your mac into a PDF editing powerhouse

Picture: Supplied

PDF is one of the most popular document formats out there, but they’re notoriously hard to edit. Mac users, there’s hope: PDFpenPro 8 is designed to make editing even the most unwieldy of PDF documents a piece of cake.

Named the “crème de la crème of PDF editing and annotating applications” by Macworld, PDFpenPro 8 dramatically ups your Mac’s PDF editing capabilities. With it, you can convert websites to multi-page PDFs, create and edit cross-platform fillable PDF forms, and even build a table of contents for your PDFs.

Unlock these features and a myriad of others with PDFpenPro 8, now just $83.30 AUD [$62 USD] — that’s 50% off the retail price.

