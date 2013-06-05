How To Turn Your iPod Into An iPhone And Pay Nothing For Calls

AppleTired of paying $100 each month for cell phone service? Have an old iPod touch laying around that isn’t getting much use? Wish you could have an iPhone but can’t afford the data plan?



Wireless startup FreedomPop thinks it has a solution to all of those problems.

As detailed in an article on Mashable, the company offers a $99 case for the iPod that gives it access to Sprint’s 4G LTE network. Not only does it hook you up to the network, it also give you 500MB of data, unlimited texting, and 200 minutes of call time – for free.

For those who think that those numbers are a little anemic (they’re about a fourth of what you’d get from a basic smartphone plan at Verizon or ATT), FreedomPop lets users upgrade to paid plans.

This isn’t a bait-and-switch situation, where the company offers a sample for free and then gouges on the real price, either: according to CEO Stephen Stokols, 55% of its users don’t pay a dime for their service after making the initial investment in the case. The average FreedomPop customer pays a mere $10 each month for service.

If you think this sounds too good to be true, Stokols noted that the company has lower costs than its larger competitors: it doesn’t subsidise $700 phones down to $200, it doesn’t have to maintain its own infrastructure, and it doesn’t pay for marketing. Its low price does all the marketing.

