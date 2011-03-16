How To Make Web Pages Appear In 3D

The title 333DDD may evoke a familiar NSFW project by the name of 3DD… but, sorry guys, this one isn’t about boobs in the third dimension.



Artist Mark Beasley’s 333DDD project is “a javascript bookmarklet that converts images on the current page into red/cyan anaglyphs.”

Here’s a simple (and awesome) way to waste time today:

Bookmark this link by right clicking and selecting “Bookmark This Link”. Visit a new page (or stay on this one) and click on the newly added bookmark. Done!

Note: If you prefer 8-Bit to 3D, here’s another cool way to distort your browser.

Via Turn Your Browser into 3D on WonderHowTo.

