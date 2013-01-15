Turning Social Into Sales: Find Out How At Social Commerce Summit

Liz Lange of Liz Lange Maternity and Shopafrolic will speak at Social Commerce Summit

Consumers today spend an average of 255 minutes online daily and 22 per cent of that time is spent on social networks, according to marketing platform company OfferPop.That’s a lot of digital attention. How do social commerce leaders convert it into click-and-buy shoppers, leveraging each of the platforms—Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Foursquare,Twitter—for all they’re worth? What lessons can they share with the rest of us on how to do it right, what works best, and what = epic fail?



Find out next month from the all-star speaker lineup at Business Insider’s Social Commerce Summit, on February 6 in New York City, where we’re bringing together the innovators in ecommerce and social media. You’ll hear from:

CEOs of hot startups like OpenSky, One Kings Lane, True & Co, Rue La La, and Bauble Bar on how to make great ideas flourish;

Ecommerce legends Zappos and HSN on how to build a brand online;

Executives from major brands—Walgreens, Vineyard Vines, PayPal, FedEx, and Walmart—on engagement and mobile;

Leaders from Facebook and Foursquare on leveraging their platforms to make money;

Travel industry leaders TripAdvisor and KAYAK on how to win in a highly competitive market;

Liz Lange of Liz Lange Maternity on turning a social following into ecommerce success;

Social commerce investors on where the money is going and how value is being redefined in this space.

