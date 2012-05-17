JP Morgan's Notorious London Whale Trader Has Another Nickname

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

When news of Bruno Iksil—the JP Morgan trader that gained notoriety for his huge positions in the credit market—first became public, he gained the nickname “London Whale” because his portfolio was so big that it was rattling markets.Later, it was revealed that many also referred to Iksil as “Voldemort,” after the powerful Harry Potter villain, because his credit derivatives positions were so big and influential.



Now that the the spotlight is focused on Iksil again in light of JP Morgan’s $2 billion trading loss—which many believe Iksil contributed to—the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Iksil had ANOTHER nickname: Caveman.

Iksil earned the nickname months before the London Whale incident was exposed because he had previously made bets that many on the trading floor thought was “overly aggressive but often led to huge profits,” according to the WSJ.

