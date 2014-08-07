How To Remove Those Pesky YouTube Annotations That Pop Up During Videos

YouTube annotations are those little text boxes that pop up when you’re watching a video.

They’re pretty distracting. And while we’ve all become familiar with clicking that tiny cog turn them off, luckily there’s a more permanent solution.

To turn off YouTube annotations for good, you’ll first have to sign in with your Google account.

Once you’ve done that, click on your profile, located at the top right of your screen.

This will bring up a drop-down menu. Click on the settings cog to get into your account’s settings.

Once you’re in your account settings, click on “Playback” and then make sure the “Show annotations, channel promotions and interactive cards on videos” box is unchecked.

When you’ve done that, just click the blue “Save” button and you’re ready to go! You’ll no longer see any annotations linking to other videos.

