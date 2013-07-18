How To Never Get Another Emergency Alert On Your iPhone Again

If you own an iPhone, chances are you’ve been disturbed due to an Amber or Emergency Alert notification.



Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA’s), are pumped automatically to iPhone 4, 4S, and 5 models.

They can include anything from flash flood warnings to information on wanted vehicles.

Amber Alerts are used to pass along information on missing persons.

Both types of alerts are location based, so they’ll always be relevant to your current area.

Last night, New Yorkers were alerted at 3:51 a.m. that an infant was kidnapped by his mother. It was apparently a fluke, but annoying nonetheless.

While turning these alerts isn’t exactly recommended (who knows when the information could come in handy or save a life), it is possible to turn them off.

Just go to your iPhone’s Settings, the tap Notifications. Scroll to the bottom, where you can toggle both types of alerts “on” or “off.”

You can check out the visual instructions below.

Go to your “Settings” app.

Select Notifications.

Scroll to the bottom and toggle Amber and Emergency Alerts “on” or “off.”

