Here's how to stop iOS 9 using up all your data

Apple The iPhone 6S is Apple’s flagship phone.

Alongside split-screen apps, Apple News, better Maps and improved battery life, iOS 9 has a new feature: WiFi Assist. When your wireless internet connection is poor, your iPhone will compensate by switching back and forth between cellular and WiFi, improving the experience of using the internet.

In Settings, Apple describes WiFi Assist as”automatically [using] mobile data when WiFi connectivity is poor.”

While this is fine in theory, some users are seeing dramatic increases in data usage without changing their browsing habits. While many users have seen a small increase in usage — around a gigabyte — others have seen a jump from 1GB to 7GB since updating to iOS 9.

Switching off WiFi Assist can fix these problems but does come at the detriment of a reliable internet connection when using WiFi.

To switch it off, go to Settings > Mobile Data and scroll all the way to the bottom where “WiFi Assist” is located and toggle it off.

Business Insider Switching off WiFi Assist can help reduce mobile data usage.

Having WiFi Assist on by default is a deliberate choice by Apple, who appear to be aware of the problem.

Business Insider has reached out to ask Apple if any changes will be made to protect users without an unlimited data plan./p>

