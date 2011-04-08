Gmail Finally Lets You Control Which Contacts Are Saved To Your Address Book

Photo: Screenshot

Google added several useful tweaks to Gmail, including disabling that annoying feature that automatically adds email addresses to your contacts, even if you don’t want them.This is especially useful for people who sync Google contacts on their Android phone or iPhone.



We’ve been frustrated before with emails from Craigslist buyers and other random addresses showing up on our phone and our contacts list. Before now, the only way to get rid of them was to do it manually.

To disable the automatic contact syncing, go to the General tab under Gmail’s settings. Next to “Create Contacts For Auto-Complete” fill in the bubble that says “I’ll add contacts myself.”

There are a few other new tweaks in Gmail worth mentioning:

Gmail will warn you if there’s a typo in email addresses. There are also fewer popups for other errors that will explain the problem better.

A new keyboard shortcut guide for navigating Gmail easier.

The refresh link has been changed to a refresh button.

[Gmail Blog via Lifehacker]

Follow Business Insider Tools on Twitter and RSS for more great Gmail tips.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.