How to turn off that annoying bubble-popping sound on your Mac's volume keys

If you’re a Mac user, chances are you’re all too familiar with the bubble sound that occurs every time you tap a volume key.

That bubble-popping sound is designed to help Mac users adjust their volume without having to look at the screen (and when no sound is yet playing), but some people find it annoying.

Luckily, Apple has made it incredibly easy to turn off, and it even removed it as the default sound in its newest version of OS X, Yosemite.

But if you’re running an older operating system like OS X Mavericks, you can turn the sound of completely by going to System Preferences > Sound and unchecking the box for “Play feedback when volume is changed.”

If you’d rather not mess with your settings, Reddit user IZZIT_ALIVE also points out that you can simply hold down the “Shift” key while you adjust your volume to temporarily hide the sound instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.