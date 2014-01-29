Here's How To Stop Netflix From Forcing You To Watch More TV

Netflix is giving customers the ability to turn off the post-play feature, which is found on most of its apps, according to the company’s support page.

You can now turn off the feature that automatically plays another episode after you finishing watching one by going into the settings.

We first saw this on TechHive, which notes that Netflix promised this feature in October 2013 but officially activated it on Friday. Also, you will need to shut this feature off for every single profile under your streaming plan.

Here’s how you turn it off:

Sign in to Netflix and scroll over to the right. Click Your Account in the drop-down menu.

At the bottom of your profile, go to Playback Settings.

Here’s the main menu. Uncheck “Play next episode automatically.” Now you’ll be able to watch single episodes of a show without the next instalment playing after a few seconds.

