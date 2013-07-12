Here's How To Turn Off All Those Annoying Emails LinkedIn Keeps Sending You

Kyle Russell

LinkedIn can be a useful tool for networking, searching for a job, or even just communicating with other professionals. 

But the emails it sends out after you join can be a real pain.

After getting sick of deleting them on what felt like a daily basis, we decided to figure out how to stop the constant flooding of our inboxes.

It turns out you have to go through more than a dozen different steps to get rid of all of them.

Click 'Privacy and Settings'

Now that you've fixed email on LinkedIn...

Click here to see the mistakes your business is probably making on LinkedIn >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.