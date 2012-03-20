How To Turn Instagram Photos Into Your Facebook Timeline Cover

Photo: Insta-Cover

Instagram is a great medium for a lot of cool things.We’ve seen ways to turn Instagram photos into calendars, magnets, and iPhone cases. People have also used Instagram as a place to post their resumes.



It only makes sense that if you can turn a Facebook Timeline profile into a business card, you can also incorporate your Instagram photos before printing them.

With Insta-Cover, you can turn Instagram pictures into a Timeline collage for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.