How To Turn Instagram Photos Into Your Facebook Timeline Cover

Photo: Insta-Cover
Instagram is a great medium for a lot of cool things.We’ve seen ways to turn Instagram photos into calendars, magnets, and iPhone cases. People have also used Instagram as a place to post their resumes.
It only makes sense that if you can turn a Facebook Timeline profile into a business card, you can also incorporate your Instagram photos before printing them.
With Insta-Cover, you can turn Instagram pictures into a Timeline collage for free.
Here's the Insta-Cover homepage. Sign in with your Facebook account to give permission for the site to create your Timeline cover photo.
After granting Insta-Cover permissions, the app will also ask to post on your behalf. You can choose to skip this and still use the app with no interruptions.
At your settings area, you can choose the kind of Instagram photos you want on your cover, even if they aren't your photos. You can sort by tags or categories. I don't use an iPhone, so I went with my editor Steve Kovach's Instagram account (with his permission).
You can also choose to show how many likes each picture received or the date it was taken. I think I'll go with this square collage.
When you are confident with your selection, click the blue confirm button to let Insta-Cover upload the picture onto your Facebook profile.
Go to your Facebook Timeline homepage and choose to change your cover picture. Select the uploaded Insta-Cover photo you just made.
