A fool-proof method for turning any career weakness into a strength — and using that strength to find a job you're actually good at and love

Marianne Cantwell is the author of “Be a Free Range Human: Escape the 9-to-5 Cage, Create a Life You Love, and Still Pay the Bills.” She is the founder of Free Range Humans; her, TEDx Talk, “The Hidden Power Of Not (Always) Fitting In,” has been viewed over 400,000 times.

She struggled with finding her greatest strengths – and took a counterintuitive approach to discover them. She looked at her weaknesses, the traits that weren’t valued in her workplace, and realised that they were strengths in a different career.

To find your weakness turned superpower, write down your weaknesses, interrogate them, and see situations where they might be strengths. Identify your new strength, change your story, and put it to the test.

Ever tried to identify your “biggest superpowers” and drawn a blank? I know the feeling. For years I thought my strengths were those things I was kind of good at, but didn’t completely love – things like being analytical or writing reports the board seemed to like.

But when it came to pinning down my biggest strengths, that one talent or “superpower” that would make things zoom forward – or finally land me doing something I loved with greater success than ever – I secretly wondered if I even had one of those.

It turns out that I did.

But the way I found it wasn’t by following the old advice of just looking at my highlights or thinking positive.

Instead, it was through a counterintuitive approach that I’ve since successfully used with thousands of people going through career transitions. It goes something like this: If you want to find your best strengths, take a look at your weaknesses.

A weakness is a trait that is simply not valued in your workplace. It might been seen as a liability, joked about as a personal quirk, or seen as a “point for improvement.”

I used to think that one of my weaknesses was finding it hard to focus on day-to-day detailed tasks (where repetition and accuracy were key) and instead wanting to change how things were done. I constantly came up with new ideas for how we could improve the status quo.

My boss wasn’t interested: He wanted me to focus on the job at hand – which had little to do with creating change. My low detail orientation and constant need to change things was a huge weakness – the sort you get sent on training courses to overcome! – when I was supposed to just keep things moving quietly.

Then, I changed careers into consultancy. Now my job was to see how things could be done differently, push the status quo, and see the big picture (without getting bogged down in small details!). That old weakness, which I had spent years trying to keep down, became a strength that businesses were paying lots of money for! Plus, I made more impact in the first month than I had in years. This was fun.

As we say in my book “Be A Free Range Human”: “Weaknesses are just strengths in the wrong environment.” The parts of your personality you try to hide away at work might just be the parts that hold the key to your hidden superpowers.

Here’s how to find and use yours:

1. Pinpoint your weaknesses

WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock Write down five things that you think are weaknesses.

Write out five things that you currently think of as weaknesses. Include things you can’t help doing, tell yourself you should stop doing, or wish you could change and do better. My list included “low detail orientation,” while some examples I’ve seen have included “not good at accuracy,” “too boring/uncreative,” or even “too social/chatty rather than focused.”

2. Get under the surface

skynesher/Getty Images Think about what’s behind the weakness.

Ask yourself, “What is really behind this weakness?”

For example, if your weakness is “I can’t focus on one project at a time,” the driver behind that might be “I love variety and my mind moves fast.” Getting to the trait behind the “weakness” lets you think and talk about it in a more balanced way.

3. Flip it

Courtesy of Hero Images/Getty Images Flip being too social into forming strong connections with people.

Now list situations where this trait would be an advantage. For example, the person who is too social might say, “A place that needs someone to form strong connections with clients or groups.”

No example is too small – the aim here is to flip how you see this trait.

4. Name it

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Name and write down the strength you found.

Now write down the strength you unmasked – like “adaptable,” “people person,” etc.

5. Change the story

Nitat Termmee/Getty Images Own your self descriptions.

Once you’ve identified the strengths, change the story. How do you talk about this? There’s a big difference between “I’m too obsessive” vs. “I’m strong on details and make sure things never get missed.” Or “I’m so scattered” vs. “I’m a creative thinker.”

If you don’t own your self descriptions, someone else will write them for you. Take control of how you speak about this to others and yourself.

6. Get up and prove it

Courtesy of Marianne Cantwell Marianne Cantwell.

Create opportunities to use your superpowers positively. For example, as mentioned above, one of my weaknesses is low detail orientation – I am not the person you want to proofread your report for missed commas! But I learned that weakness was masking the strength of strategic thinking and storytelling. I don’t always see the tiny details as I’m focusing on the whole picture and how it comes together as a story.

So I started to volunteer for more presentations – including the ones other team members didn’t want to do. I gained a reputation for this, did small projects on the side of my job to dive deeper into the things I was excited about, and also stopped going for roles where I was judged mostly on fine-tooth-comb detail accuracy. I only went for opportunities where I could do more of my newly unearthed strengths. Soon I was paid and valued for the parts of me I used to think I had to leave at the door.

So many people spend their career mistaking their greatest thing for a liability – or simply overlooking it – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Whether you want to stay in your role or are looking to change course, the truth is that people who thrive in a competitive world and those who are happiest in their work aren’t those who stuck with what they were just good at. Instead, they do what the best leaders have always done and got curious to find their great.

Your weakness might be your greatest strength in disguise. Change the game to give yourself an edge by looking in the place most people never think – or dare – to look.

