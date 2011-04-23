Turmoil In The Middle East And The Ascension Of YouTube News

SAN BRUNO, Calif — With dramatic footage published today from violent demonstrations in Syria, YouTube is again displaying its role in giving the world a view of breaking news which is largely unseen by the cameras of mainstream news organisations.



Last week, we visited the headquarters of YouTube for an interview with Olivia Ma, manager of YouTube News.

She explains that mobile phone uploads have predominated the newsgathering and uploads in the Middle East. She speaks about the extraordinary efforts citizen journalists go to upload and share via satellite connections, proxy servers and other means. She also speaks about video from the Japan tsunami.

This is the first in a series of interviews with Ma.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.