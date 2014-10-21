HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lavish Turks And Caicos Beachfront Estate Hits The Market For $48 Million

A gorgeous beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has just hit the market for $US48 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Built by Dallas-based investor Robert Haas and his wife Candice, the home is nicknamed “Oliver’s Cove” after a dog the couple rescued. With two homes totaling over 12,000 square feet on 6.54 acres along the beach, there are only a few rooms that don’t have a view of the clear blue ocean.

The house sits on he private island Parrot Cay, which is part of the Parrot Cay by Como Resort. Officially a part of the resort, the home also offers all of the resort’s amenities like a spa, a gym, Pilates classes, tennis courts, and room service. Neighbours include celebs like Bruce Willis, Donna Karan, and Christie Brinkley.

