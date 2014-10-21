HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lavish Turks And Caicos Beachfront Estate Hits The Market For $48 Million

A gorgeous beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has just hit the market for $US48 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Built by Dallas-based investor Robert Haas and his wife Candice, the home is nicknamed “Oliver’s Cove” after a dog the couple rescued. With two homes totaling over 12,000 square feet on 6.54 acres along the beach, there are only a few rooms that don’t have a view of the clear blue ocean.
The house sits on he private island Parrot Cay, which is part of the Parrot Cay by Como Resort. Officially a part of the resort, the home also offers all of the resort’s amenities like a spa, a gym, Pilates classes, tennis courts, and room service. Neighbours include celebs like Bruce Willis, Donna Karan, and Christie Brinkley.
The lavishly appointed great room library uses ultra-high quality materials and finishes, including hickory wood floors and hand-troweled Venetian plaster ceilings.
The kitchen uses huge slabs of white marble, aged bronze light fixtures, and the best appliances money can buy.
The estate also has an exercise room. Besides that, the property is part of the Parrot Cay by COMO resort with access to its spa with yoga, Pilates and a gym (not to mention room service).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.