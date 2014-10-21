HOUSE OF THE DAY: Lavish Turks And Caicos Beachfront Estate Hits The Market For $48 Million

Dennis Green
A gorgeous beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has just hit the market for $US48 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Built by Dallas-based investor Robert Haas and his wife Candice, the home is nicknamed “Oliver’s Cove” after a dog the couple rescued. With two homes totaling over 12,000 square feet on 6.54 acres along the beach, there are only a few rooms that don’t have a view of the clear blue ocean.

The house sits on he private island Parrot Cay, which is part of the Parrot Cay by Como Resort. Officially a part of the resort, the home also offers all of the resort’s amenities like a spa, a gym, Pilates classes, tennis courts, and room service. Neighbours include celebs like Bruce Willis, Donna Karan, and Christie Brinkley.

The estate is on a private island called Parrot Cay.

It features over 800 feet of private, secluded beachfront.

The great room sitting area defines the term 'ocean view.'

The lavishly appointed great room library uses ultra-high quality materials and finishes, including hickory wood floors and hand-troweled Venetian plaster ceilings.

The kitchen uses huge slabs of white marble, aged bronze light fixtures, and the best appliances money can buy.

The dimly lit dining area features ochre styling and a candle chandelier.

The home comes furnished with the master suite's luxurious canopy bed.

And of course the suite is beachfront.

The master suite wouldn't be complete without his and hers master bathrooms.

A beachfront office is included, in case you'd like to mix work and play.

The guest bedrooms are just as well-appointed.

There are 3 guest bedrooms in total, 2 of them beachfront.

The estate also has an exercise room. Besides that, the property is part of the Parrot Cay by COMO resort with access to its spa with yoga, Pilates and a gym (not to mention room service).

Between the house and the beach lies a huge infinity edge pool and a porch parallel to the ocean.

There property also includes 357 feet of untouched beachfront for future expansion.

Besides the main house, there property also includes a 3-bedroom guesthouse.

The guest house uses the same high-quality materials as the main house.

It also has its own beachfront views and infinity edge pool.

One of only 12 private residences on the island, the home is very secluded from all sides.

